Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.