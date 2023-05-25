Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.15 EPS.
WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
