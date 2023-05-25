Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

NYSE A opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.11. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

