Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DaVita in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DaVita Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

