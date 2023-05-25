Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Sells $408,880.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qorvo stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

