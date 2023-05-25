RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of RADCOM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADCOM (RDCM)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.