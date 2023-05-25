RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

