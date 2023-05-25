Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 330.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE:RDN opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,095 shares of company stock worth $3,533,076. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,246,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 648,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Radian Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 121,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

