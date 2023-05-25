Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $834,916.75 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Radian Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radian Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

