Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 27.6% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 824,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

