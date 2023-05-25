Raymond Z. Wang Purchases 66,500 Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Z. Wang purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

