Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,628 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 419,747 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Regions Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 410,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

