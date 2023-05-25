Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

