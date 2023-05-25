Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,234 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

