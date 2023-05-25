Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 76 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Wall Street Analysts

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Company Profile



Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.



