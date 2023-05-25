Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 861.3% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 171,383 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.77.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

