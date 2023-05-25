Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Shares of DG stock opened at $208.85 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $193.56 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

