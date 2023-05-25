Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 244 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Robert Half International by 957.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 317,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 287,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RHI opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $92.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

