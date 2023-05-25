Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FREL opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.