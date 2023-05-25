Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

