Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $291,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.