Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $369,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,877,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,116,000 after buying an additional 1,858,692 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 1,824,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

EPD stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

