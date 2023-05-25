Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.