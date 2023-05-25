Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.