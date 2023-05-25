Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $464,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,086 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $502.55 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

