Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

