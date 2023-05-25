Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $490,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

