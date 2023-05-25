Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.