Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

