Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 149 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 584.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 89,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 244,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $169.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

