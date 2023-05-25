Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.