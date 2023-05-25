Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $180,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

