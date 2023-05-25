Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burford Capital Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Burford Capital in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -109.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 60.8% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 867,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 56.3% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 448,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

