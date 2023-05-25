Reviewing Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) and YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) and YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and YS Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.01) -1,063.50 YS Biopharma N/A N/A -$550,000.00 $0.80 1.61

Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YS Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxus Acquisition and YS Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and YS Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.17% YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78%

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

