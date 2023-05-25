Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.8 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

