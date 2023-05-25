RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

RIBT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.37. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

