RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
RIBT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.37. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
