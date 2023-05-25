Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $14,925,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

