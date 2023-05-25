Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $188.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

SNOW opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

