Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

