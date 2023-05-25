Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at $545,751. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

