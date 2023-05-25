Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.21.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
