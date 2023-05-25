Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

