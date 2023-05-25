Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 2.2 %

STNG opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.