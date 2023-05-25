Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Sempra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,986,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.