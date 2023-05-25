Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

