Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $28.15 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.