SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

