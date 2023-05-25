SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
NYSE:SIF opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.46.
About SIFCO Industries
