Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.6 %

SBGI opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 222,890 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

