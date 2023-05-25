Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.79 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

