Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

