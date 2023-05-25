Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.69.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.97. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

