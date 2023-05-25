Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 3.3%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $67.09. Approximately 167,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,312,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

