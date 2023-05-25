Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $36.69 Average PT from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.69.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

